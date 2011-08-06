Maurizio What

La fabbrica della Memoria logo

Maurizio What
Maurizio What
  • Save
La fabbrica della Memoria logo logo factory dancer vintage
Download color palette

This is the logo that I designed for the project: La fabbrica della Memoria.
Here the preview of poster: http://dribbble.com/shots/230948-La-Fabbrica-della-memoria

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2011
Maurizio What
Maurizio What

More by Maurizio What

View profile
    • Like