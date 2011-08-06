Update 2011 detail: content drawers

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The latest addition to the site are the content drawers.
Initially, the site was meant to provide a means of quickly getting a feel for the conference. It was a summary.
As we near the date of the conference, it's important to evolve the site by adding details about our plans (and this is quite organic since, as we near the conference date, our plans are gaining fidelity). I wanted to include the content in a manner that felt natural to the feel of the site and – after several design iterations – ended up with the content drawers.
I'm not 100% percent happy with the implementation yet and will be working on the site this weekend to refine it. However, there are a few considerations that have already been implemented. For example, you can still swipe left/right when the content drawer is open and, since the content can vary in height, the drawers will automatically adjust in size to accomodate.
Also, the site will animate to the top of the panel that you've swiped to so you can start reading that panel from the top. There are a couple of issues with timings on these that I'm working on fixing and currently it can grapple with you a bit if you start scrolling vertically before it has had a chance to animate to the top. This will be fixed in the next iteration.