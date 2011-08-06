Update 2011 detail: call for sponsor stitching

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Detail of the stitching on one of the call for sponsors panels.
The idea was to reach out to sponsors I knew I wanted for the conference in a fun way.
All I have to say is thank goodness for custom brushes and stroked paths in Photoshop because hand-stitching all those would have taken yonks. :)