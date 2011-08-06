Update 2011 detail: call for sponsor stitching

Aral Balkan

Detail of the stitching on one of the call for sponsors panels.

The idea was to reach out to sponsors I knew I wanted for the conference in a fun way.

All I have to say is thank goodness for custom brushes and stroked paths in Photoshop because hand-stitching all those would have taken yonks. :)

