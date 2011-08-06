Aral Balkan

Update 2011

Update 2011 update mobile conference brighton september
Detail from the Update site. I designed it "touch-first" (ala mobile-first) starting with the iPad and translated the design from there to iPhone and desktop. I collaborated with the talented Clare Suttcliffe on refining the design and reaching the current visuals.

Posted on Aug 6, 2011
