Julius Löwe

Kontakt

Julius Löwe
Julius Löwe
Hire Me
  • Save
Kontakt contact call to action link retro vintage
Download color palette

Hey guys, we have this little footer on http://blog.desiign.de and I thought the "Contact us"-Link needs a little more love than it has right now (http://d.pr/2sRA)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2011
Julius Löwe
Julius Löwe
UX/UI - Currently Freelance at Google
Hire Me

More by Julius Löwe

View profile
    • Like