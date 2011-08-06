Yannick De Pauw

Logo Racing Mokkelsport

Yannick De Pauw
Yannick De Pauw
  • Save
Logo Racing Mokkelsport logo racing mokkelsport
Download color palette

Working on a redesign for the "Racing Mokkelsport" logo. Mokkelsport is a badass woman indoor soccer team based in Leuven, Belgium. Unsure about the retro feel though. Logo has to work on outfits too.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2011
Yannick De Pauw
Yannick De Pauw

More by Yannick De Pauw

View profile
    • Like