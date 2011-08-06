Alexander Spliid

S Icons

Alexander Spliid
Alexander Spliid
Hire Me
  • Save
S Icons icon icons s colorful iphone ipad
Download color palette

Practising a bit with theese icons. Your opinion is much appreciated :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2011
Alexander Spliid
Alexander Spliid
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Alexander Spliid

View profile
    • Like