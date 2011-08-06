Rafał Urbański

A Gold mine

Rafał Urbański
Rafał Urbański
  • Save
A Gold mine icon designer icon design new media designer designer game designer game layout game design game development brainchild.pl brainchild rafal urbanski rafał urbański game infterface game icon
Download color palette

A gold mine icon for some role-playing game in medieval times with some fantasy aspect.
What do you think?

Portfolio:
http://brainchild.pl/

Rafał Urbański
Rafał Urbański

More by Rafał Urbański

View profile
    • Like