This Paper Ship

Chocolate postcard, draft #2

This Paper Ship
This Paper Ship
  • Save
Chocolate postcard, draft #2 illustration typography chocolate
Download color palette

Second draft of the promotional postcard. (The client did want "artisan chocolates" after all, yay!)

Cdcd19b5e7db6a151eeef7cb7996d21b
Rebound of
Chocolate postcard
By This Paper Ship
View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2011
This Paper Ship
This Paper Ship

More by This Paper Ship

View profile
    • Like