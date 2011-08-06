Invertflux Challenge

So I posted this tweet: http://twitter.com/drewwilson/status/99615671612223488

Then Vin Thomas responded with this:

http://twitter.com/VinThomas/status/99620249028145152

I took him up on the challenge. This is the result.

NOW I CHALLENGE YOU!!!

Invert your screens colors using: COMMAND + OPTION + CONTROL + 8 on a mac. Then pop open your design program and design away... NEVER EVER switch back to normal colors until you are completely finished. Once done, you CAN NOT do any touch ups. NONE!

REBOUND AWAY! This should be fun :)

Oh, btw.. the "dark" looking frame is how i originally designed this.. while under inverted colors... the "white" frame is what I ended up with when switching back to normal colors.