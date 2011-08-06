K.sir

七夕|中国人的情人节

K.sir
K.sir
  • Save
七夕|中国人的情人节 flash animation cartoon
Download color palette

又到七夕，找到自己在2007年做的动画片，翻出来给回味一下。分享给大家！剧情有点瞎编乱造...亲，不喜勿喷！！http://www.flash8.net/flash/46234.shtml

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2011
K.sir
K.sir

More by K.sir

View profile
    • Like