Footage of Heinz Field here in Pittsburgh all beat up and dressed in Gotham Rogues garb hit the web today, sporting some classic PGH black and yellow, but also a fancy little Rogues logo at the 50-yard line.

I took it upon myself to recreate the logo and slap it on a shirt. Maybe a few other things, too. :)

If anyone's interested in taking some part in this, let me know. :)