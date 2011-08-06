Ryan Hamrick

Gotham Rogues

Gotham Rogues batman gotham rogues illustration tees
Footage of Heinz Field here in Pittsburgh all beat up and dressed in Gotham Rogues garb hit the web today, sporting some classic PGH black and yellow, but also a fancy little Rogues logo at the 50-yard line.

I took it upon myself to recreate the logo and slap it on a shirt. Maybe a few other things, too. :)

If anyone's interested in taking some part in this, let me know. :)

Posted on Aug 6, 2011
