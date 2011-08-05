Carlos Melegrito

Personal Site

Carlos Melegrito
Carlos Melegrito
  • Save
Personal Site draft vcard social
Download color palette

It's a redesign of my personal site. I wanted it to look minimalist, but it looks too crowded, IMO.

P.S. A hat tip to YummyGum for their awesome Twitter icon and Maykel Loomans for his social buttons layout.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
Carlos Melegrito
Carlos Melegrito

More by Carlos Melegrito

View profile
    • Like