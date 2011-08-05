Rickie Sherman

Adobe Set #1

Adobe Set #1 adobe illustrator photoshop fireworks icon replacement fun
Download the first set of three here: http://cl.ly/95hv
EDIT: I made the 512-128px icons larger because they look too small in the dock for me. Download: http://cl.ly/966n

Posted on Aug 5, 2011
