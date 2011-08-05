Lemongraphic

Design is Love is a poster cover of my Creative process journal during my academic studies in Lasalle College of the Arts in Year 2, 2009. I started vectorized my face into a cartoon image with some vibrant background. This is to tell my target audience that Design is my love and i am in deep passion in design. Full image --> http://bit.ly/raqltu

