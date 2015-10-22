Sidebar Experiment in myMail for Android

Trending designs to inspire you
One of many experiments we do with myMail email app for Android. Our current sidebar is authentic, but it doesn't comply with Material Design guidelines. This one keeps the good part of the current one — you can see all accounts right along, without tapping any menus.
See high res for more details — https://dribbble.com/shots/2307710-148-Mymail-Androidapp-Sidebar/attachments/437390.