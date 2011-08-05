Minimal Safari

A quickie, I really don't like the plastic, cheap/kitschy feel of the default Safari icon, so I tried for something more elegant. Suggestions, tips, especially regarding the lighting/reflections would be appreciated. Fullview at http://cl.ly/030e283Z2A0G240z1J2i, let me know what you think!

Edit: Didn't mean to insult the default Safari icon or the great designers at Apple. It is my personal opinion that the original Safari icon, at least at 512x [http://cl.ly/93b2] looks kinda dated :-/