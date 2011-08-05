Casey Kleypas

Meaty Mouse 4

mickey mouse donald duck disney cartoon
I finished the linework and colored it. Im not sure if I like the colors and I'm probably gonna add some elements here and there. But yeah, almost done

Posted on Aug 5, 2011
