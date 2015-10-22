Wojciech Zalot

Daily UI - 006 - Profile

Wojciech Zalot
Wojciech Zalot
  • Save
Daily UI - 006 - Profile design twitter green user view picture profile dailyui
Daily UI - 006 - Profile design twitter green user view picture profile dailyui
Download color palette
  1. 1021_dailyui_006_profile_dribbble.png
  2. 1021_dailyui_006_profile.png

Daily UI
Day 6 –– Twitter Profile

If you like it press "L". Thanks!

T – http://www.twitter.com/wojciechzalot
B – http://www.behance.net/tymon
P – http://www.wojciechzalot.com/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 22, 2015
Wojciech Zalot
Wojciech Zalot

More by Wojciech Zalot

View profile
    • Like