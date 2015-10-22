Build Emails Exploration

Some users don't use our product's UI to be notified of their build status, they integrate services like Slack or @Atlassian's Hipchat, or chose to be notified through email with a summary of build results. The open rate justified a revamp of these email notifications.

Current emails for passed and failed builds are too long and non-responsive. As part of the new responsive email template we would like to give users better information about their builds, especially their test failures.

We'll first update and release our failed build templates without touching much of the content. The information and how it's displayed will change taking what we learned over the past few months into consideration. Further templates to update are passed and failed builds both with and without JUnit (a unit testing framework) installed.

These are based on @Lee Munroe's responsive email templates, a really great resource.

We hope these new emails will help keep your team building with the simplest, fastest continuous integration and deployment possible.