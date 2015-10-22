Joey Kirk

Daily UI #003 / 100

Daily UI #003 / 100 apollo11 space nasa challenge 003 dailyui
Pond5 has this amazing archive of images to use for free. And since I've yet again become fascinated with space, I wanted to do something with them. As part of the #DailyUI challenge, I give you my #003, the "above the fold" landing page.

Posted on Oct 22, 2015
