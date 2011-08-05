Mateusz Dembek

LG Retro Serie 1

Mateusz Dembek
Mateusz Dembek
Hire Me
  • Save
LG Retro Serie 1 retro tv lg lg retro lg retro serie 1
Download color palette

Icon which I did long ago. As a replacement for PYM Player ;)

Download via deviantART

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
Mateusz Dembek
Mateusz Dembek
UI/Web Designer. Available for freelance projects.
Hire Me

More by Mateusz Dembek

View profile
    • Like