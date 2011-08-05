TJ Kohli

Ferrari Icon

TJ Kohli
TJ Kohli
Hire Me
  • Save
Ferrari Icon ferrari enzo lamborghini ios iphone ipad icon italy racing horse italia
Download color palette

Big thanks to Robert Padbury for the inspiration.

8a2cf4b583492b9399943800606d23bc
Rebound of
Ferrari iOS Icon
By Robert Padbury
View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
TJ Kohli
TJ Kohli
Creative Director at Monogram
Hire Me

More by TJ Kohli

View profile
    • Like