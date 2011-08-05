Simon Birky Hartmann

TFIB re-covered book contest - Do androids... - Direction change

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
TFIB re-covered book contest - Do androids... - Direction change poster print grunge textured gotham ultra
Download color palette

*LE* direction change: the sheep is now full page rather than in a frame.

EDIT: View bigger at Tumblr.

2c084a7467d1687bd12f4d9f0a4a4b4f
Rebound of
TFIB re-covered book contest - Do androids... - Le sheep
By Simon Birky Hartmann
View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like