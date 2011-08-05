Jeremy Girard

Fish Site

Jeremy Girard
Jeremy Girard
  • Save
Fish Site website illustration texture logo fish
Download color palette

With an approved logo on my "fish project", I have now started working on the homepage design for this project.

C5f658afddf9a115c6eae3efee39d7f4
Rebound of
Fork
By Jeremy Girard
View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
Jeremy Girard
Jeremy Girard

More by Jeremy Girard

View profile
    • Like