Heather Buchel

Just a Teaser

Heather Buchel
Heather Buchel
  • Save
Just a Teaser opencart mobile e-commerce ecommerce skeletoncart
Download color palette

Just a teaser. A largely unstyled snapshot of a mobile-friendly template I'm making for OpenCart based on http://getskeleton.com/ I've got the majority of the template files converted over; a lot of cleaning up to do though. Will hopefully be released soon into the wild!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
Heather Buchel
Heather Buchel

More by Heather Buchel

View profile
    • Like