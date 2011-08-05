Eric Miller

1977

A rebound of Alex's 1981, this is what happened the year I was born. Hard to beat the release of the Apple II, Atari 2600 and Star Wars.

Rebound of
1981 - Rebound me!
By Alex Patrascu
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
