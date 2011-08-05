Luke Beard

Watsky Posters

Watsky Posters
Pleasantly surprised when rapper/poet/stand up comedian George Watsky got in touch with me about designing a simple poster for a upcoming show after seeing my ALAD post for one of this lyrics.

Posted on Aug 5, 2011
