Jessi Juart

South City Church logo

Jessi Juart
Jessi Juart
  • Save
South City Church logo church city leaf grunge gold
Download color palette

The is the final, approved logo for South City Church. A new church plant in the 100 Oaks Area, south of Nashville.

D15cf5396946936e3782453dc2c2da82
Rebound of
Leaf Logo
By Jessi Juart
View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
Jessi Juart
Jessi Juart

More by Jessi Juart

View profile
    • Like