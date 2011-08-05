Matt Naylor

Peter & the Wolf

Matt Naylor
Matt Naylor
  • Save
Peter & the Wolf sketch typography sharpie pen ink folklore fur type
Download color palette

Had the theme to this stuck in my head for days so I had to do something with it

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
Matt Naylor
Matt Naylor

More by Matt Naylor

View profile
    • Like