Awaken Design Company

WIP World Rebels

Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company
  • Save
WIP World Rebels logo logo design design identity minimal noise distress grunge typography texture awaken awaken design awaken design company awaken company
Download color palette

Added some alterations to the letters to give it more "attitude" and a "rebellious" look. I'm digging this version the most so far! Feel free to discuss if you have any suggestions.

B2eaa8ab212c11a2d16cbbc298620359
Rebound of
WIP Logo Composition
By Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company

More by Awaken Design Company

View profile
    • Like