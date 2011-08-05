Stitching CSS Border-Image

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Inspired Robert Padbury's gorgeous stitching dribbble, I made an HTML/CSS3 border-image version. Works beautifully in Firefox, however due to a limitation/bug in Safari, the clipping is messed up. Resize the browser window to watch it in action.
Check it out here: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/362768/Stitching/index.html