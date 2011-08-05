Phil Letourneau

Stitching CSS Border-Image

Inspired Robert Padbury's gorgeous stitching dribbble, I made an HTML/CSS3 border-image version. Works beautifully in Firefox, however due to a limitation/bug in Safari, the clipping is messed up. Resize the browser window to watch it in action.

Check it out here: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/362768/Stitching/index.html

Fabric stitching give away psd
Rebound of
Gaston-Louis Vuitton Wallpaper & PSD
By Robert Padbury
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
