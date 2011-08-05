Jonny Delap

Personal Branding

Jonny Delap
Jonny Delap
Hire Me
  • Save
Personal Branding logo branding delap
Download color palette

Pretty happy with the way this has gone for an early idea.

I would love to know what you guys think.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2011
Jonny Delap
Jonny Delap
Logo & Brand Identity Designer from the UK.
Hire Me

More by Jonny Delap

View profile
    • Like