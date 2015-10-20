Florian Wacker

New portfolio design

New portfolio design writing clean minimal ui webdesign design
I've redesigned my portfolio as a writer, with the focus on a clean, minimal style.

See live version at http://www.florianwacker.de/

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Florian Wacker
Creative Frontend Developer from Frankfurt/Germany

