Stephanie Hider

Vanilla Forums UI

Stephanie Hider
Stephanie Hider
  • Save
Vanilla Forums UI ux ui dashboard
Download color palette

Doing a redesign and icons for Vanilla Forums. Working on the wireframes now.

posted via invisionapp.com

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Stephanie Hider
Stephanie Hider

More by Stephanie Hider

View profile
    • Like