Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark

Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark typeface type texture poster lettering art vector clean typography print color design
Detail of a selection of type from a typographic movie poster.

The project involved taking either a horror or comedy movie and reinterpreting the movie in it's opposite genre without changing the colors, illustration, or concept - only the type could change. This is the original (horror) version.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
