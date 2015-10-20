Sarah Hartis

Pumpkin Season

Sarah Hartis
Sarah Hartis
  • Save
Pumpkin Season pumpkin halloween handwritten calligraphy illustrator font ink drawing vector illustration type typography
Download color palette

I went and bought some Halloween bits today including a few pumpkins & my dog thinks the pumpkins are to play with! I'm guessing she likes pumpkin season!

Sarah Hartis
Sarah Hartis

More by Sarah Hartis

View profile
    • Like