Lo and Behold Pattern
A set of "sight" icons and pattern I created for personal branding.

Lo and Behold means "look and see". Since graphic design is such a visual profession, I thought this tied in nicely.

Its also a plus that my initials are "Lo"!

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
