Frank Rodriguez

Landing Page

Frank Rodriguez
Frank Rodriguez
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing Page traveling iphone app google above the fold minimal material design 003 landing page ui dailyui
Download color palette

Day 003 : Turista App Landing Page (Above the Fold)

Really had a lot of fun with this one!

Frank Rodriguez
Frank Rodriguez
Vector/Pixels
Hire Me

More by Frank Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like