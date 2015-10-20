Gabrielle Gatti Mélikian

Welcoming cat

Gabrielle Gatti Mélikian
Gabrielle Gatti Mélikian
  • Save
Welcoming cat 🐱 cat maneki neko debut maneki-neko
Download color palette

Hi there! First time and first little shot on dribbble.
Thanks for the invitation @Damian Allende and @Agustín Linenberg !

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Gabrielle Gatti Mélikian
Gabrielle Gatti Mélikian

More by Gabrielle Gatti Mélikian

View profile
    • Like