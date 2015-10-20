Luke Drozd

Cronos print for Little White Lies

Little White Lies curated an exhibition in association with MUBI and 3rd Rail celebrating the work of Guillermo del Toro from his debut, Cronos, right through to the recent Crimson Peak.

The selected artists were each charged with creating a Victorian era Gothic book cover interpretation a del Toro film. I was given Cronos and the resulting A1 screen print is now available via the Little White Lies webstore

