Christine Carforo

Inland Surfboards

Christine Carforo
Christine Carforo
Hire Me
  • Save
Inland Surfboards graphic design typography design badge logo
Download color palette

Logo for friend's custom surfboard company.

For More Information:
https://instagram.com/inlandsurfboards/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Christine Carforo
Christine Carforo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Christine Carforo

View profile
    • Like