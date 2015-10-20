Mattox Shuler

Termina Specimen

Termina Specimen
Here's another specimen image for Termina which launched at the end of last week. I might have made some not so subtle references to my current favorite video game (Destiny) throughout the specimens.

Termina can be found here: http://www.myfonts.com/fonts/fort-foundry/termina/

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Mattox Shuler
Type design through Fort Foundry.

