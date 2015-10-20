Justina Valuzyte

DeMilked Brandmark

Justina Valuzyte
Justina Valuzyte
  • Save
DeMilked Brandmark blog paperclip brandmark icon logotype brand mark simple bottle milk symbol
Download color palette

The new mark for www.demilked.com. A design milking magazine.
Spot the bottle and the paperclip. It's a platform for creatives to submit their work, get discovered and tell their stories.

Work & Life updates:
Instagram
Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Justina Valuzyte
Justina Valuzyte

More by Justina Valuzyte

View profile
    • Like