Blend + 9 Squares
My contribution to the live projection / installation at Blend Fest 2015. What an honor for @Al Boardman, @Skip Dolphin Hursh, and myself to be invited to do this by people we respect so much.

This little piece of the festival was truly made in the spirit of both 9 Squares AND Blend... doesn't get much better than that. Huge thanks again to @Jorge R Canedo Estrada and the entire Blend team.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
