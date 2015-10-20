Ryan Sartorius

Art For Others Concept #1

Art For Others Concept #1
Trying to start an organization that hosts art shows and events to help raise money for different charities. Here's the first concept i came up with. Hoping to crank out a few more and see which one is most successful. Stay tuned for more from this series.

Posted on Oct 20, 2015
