Lorenc Cici

002 Credit Card Checkout / DailyUi

Lorenc Cici
Lorenc Cici
  • Save
002 Credit Card Checkout / DailyUi bike blog web layout ui design credit card payment interface dailyui ux ui
Download color palette

This is Day 2 and the keywords are "Credit Card Checkout".
Trying to keep it sipmle and clear. #002 #DailyUI

Press L for support and comment for advice ;)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Lorenc Cici
Lorenc Cici

More by Lorenc Cici

View profile
    • Like