I AM A DESIGNER - Poster series - 2/8

With the increasing complexity of today’s society the production methods became more complex and with them the way designs and their production is created. The classical areas (painting, sculpture and architecture) are now subdivided in smaller and more specialized domains of design.

THE PROBLEM

How to briefly explain who is and what makes a "Designer"?

THE SOLUTION

The idea is to tell it with a series of posters with a symbolic image for every field of design.

You can see more details on Behance: http://on.be.net/1BEF1Je

Thanks!