Cory Angen

Pizza Week

Cory Angen
Cory Angen
  • Save
Pizza Week pepperoni slice brandon pizza
Download color palette

A week and a half ago I embarked on eating pizza for lunch from a different spot every day while wearing accompanying t-shirts. Now I plan on making shirts for those who were brave enough to take the journey with me.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Cory Angen
Cory Angen

More by Cory Angen

View profile
    • Like