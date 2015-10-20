Brad Matsushita
Medallia Marketing

In-store testing

Brad Matsushita
Medallia Marketing
Brad Matsushita for Medallia Marketing
  • Save
In-store testing spaceship ab test lightbulbs shop store
Download color palette

Another scene from the video on innovation at scale in large organizations. Random lightbulbs were fun to make up (:

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2015
Medallia Marketing
Medallia Marketing

More by Medallia Marketing

View profile
    • Like